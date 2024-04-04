Thursday, April 4, 2024
Garden-Towers-Bronx
Garden Towers’ two buildings are connected by a glass greenhouse that serves as both a walkway between the structures and focal point for residents and visitors.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Completes 149-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer Foxy Management, social services firm HANAC Inc. and JLD Advisory LLC has completed Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Morrisania neighborhood of The Bronx. Garden Towers consists of two midrise buildings that house 109 studios and 40 one-bedroom units. All residences are reserved for renters earning 50 percent or less of the area median income, and 30 percent of the units are designated for formerly homeless individuals. Amenities include multipurpose rooms, a social services suite, computer room and onsite laundry facilities. Newman Design served as the project architect, and Lendlease provided construction management services.

