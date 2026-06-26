Partnership Completes 153-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Gilbane Development, Blue Sea Development Co. and JASA has completed Linden Grove, a 153-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Residences at the 13-story building are reserved for renters earning 30 to 40 percent of the area median income, with 46 units reserved for formerly unhoused seniors. Amenities include a fitness room, arts and crafts area, laundry room, a rooftop terrace, outdoor dining areas and community gardens.