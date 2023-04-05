Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Completes 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between affiliate of developer Atlantic | Pacific Cos. and The Harris County Housing Authority has completed Arbor at Wayforest, a 192-unit affordable housing complex located in Houston’s Greenspoint neighborhood. Residences are reserved for renters earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. According to Apartments.com, the property features two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 926 to 1,103 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a playground.

