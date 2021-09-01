REBusinessOnline

Partnership Completes 199-Unit RIVET 26 Apartment Project in Jersey City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

RIVET-26-Jersey-City

In addition to 199 multifamily units, RIVET 26 in Jersey City also houses 10,000 square feet of retail space.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between New Jersey-based developer The Hampshire Cos., Claremont Development and Circle Squared Alternative Investments has completed RIVET 26, a 199-unit apartment project in Jersey City. The transit-served property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. In 2019, the partnership completed a 163-unit sister community across the street that is known as RIVET. Residents of both communities will have access to 75,000 square feet of shared amenity space that includes a 15,000-square-foot courtyard with a sundeck, gaming areas, grilling stations, an indoor lounge, pet spa and a fitness center with a yoga studio. The first move-ins at RIVET 26, which was designed by Netta Architects, began in June, and occupancy is now at roughly 50 percent. Monthly rents start around $1,500 for a studio unit.  

