326-Rockaway-Brooklyn
Pictured on the side of 326 Rockaway, a new affordable and supportive housing development in Brooklyn, is a 150-foot mural known as 'Brownsville, King of Love.' The work, produced by ArtBridge and Brooklyn-based artist Victor 'Marka27' Quiñonez, celebrates Brownsville's diverse culture and notable hip-hop legacy with references to icons such as M.O.P. and Duck Down Records. It is the largest outdoor mural in Brooklyn, according to the development team.
Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Slate Property Group, nonprofit organization RiseBoro Community Partnership and Goldman Sachs has completed 326 Rockaway, an affordable housing development located in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. Of the property’s 216 units, 130 are supportive housing for tenants who formerly were homeless, and the remaining units are available for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include an outdoor recreation area with play structures and landscaped areas, a community room, fitness center and children’s playroom. Aufgang Architects designed the project, and SD Builders & Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2023.

