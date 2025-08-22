Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Slate Property Group, nonprofit organization RiseBoro Community Partnership and Goldman Sachs has completed 326 Rockaway, an affordable housing development located in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. Of the property’s 216 units, 130 are supportive housing for tenants who formerly were homeless, and the remaining units are available for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include an outdoor recreation area with play structures and landscaped areas, a community room, fitness center and children’s playroom. Aufgang Architects designed the project, and SD Builders & Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in summer 2023.