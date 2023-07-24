Partnership Completes 249-Unit Apartment Complex in Mount Vernon, New York

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A partnership between Alexander Development Group, The Bluestone Organization and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has completed 42 Broad, a 249-unit apartment complex in Mount Vernon, located north of New York City. Designed by Perkins Eastman, the 16-story building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchens, game room, lobby lounge, coworking spaces, library and a zen garden, as well as ground-floor retail space. Rents start at $2,100 for a studio apartment.