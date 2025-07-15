Partnership Completes 262-Unit Apartment Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A partnership between Ohio-based Stanbery Development Group, New Jersey-based Claremont Development and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has completed a 262-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Smyth at District 15Fifteen is part of District 15Fifteen, a mixed-use redevelopment of a former 290,000-square-foot office campus. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 554 to 1,240 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, two central courtyards, sports simulator lounge, coworking offices, kids’ playroom and a private party room. Leasing began this spring, and the first move-ins are now underway. Rents currently start at $2,445 per month for a studio apartment.