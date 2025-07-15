Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Smyth-District15Fifteen-Parsippany
Kura Sushi and Burton’s Grill & Bar have committed to the retail component of District15Fifteen in Parsippany. Seven additional tenant leases are currently being finalized, totaling more than 15,000 square feet. Pierson Commercial Real Estate is spearheading the retail leasing efforts.
Partnership Completes 262-Unit Apartment Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A partnership between Ohio-based Stanbery Development Group, New Jersey-based Claremont Development and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has completed a 262-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Smyth at District 15Fifteen is part of District 15Fifteen, a mixed-use redevelopment of a former 290,000-square-foot office campus. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 554 to 1,240 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, two central courtyards, sports simulator lounge, coworking offices, kids’ playroom and a private party room. Leasing began this spring, and the first move-ins are now underway. Rents currently start at $2,445 per month for a studio apartment.

