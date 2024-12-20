Partnership Completes 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, The Hampshire Cos. and Russo Development, as well as Riverbank Management LLC, has completed a 270-unit multifamily project in downtown Hackensack. Designed by MVMK Architecture and known as Ora, the property houses studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail space. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a rooftop clubroom with a wet bar and billiards, as well as fire pits and lounge seating. In addition, residents have access to a fitness center, coworking spaces, private conference rooms, pet spa and package lockers. Rents start in the mid-$2000s per month for a studio apartment.