Partnership Completes 300-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — A partnership between regional owner-operator Sterling Properties and New Jersey-based Danbro Properties has completed Canterly Place, a 300-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. Canterly Place offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 20 percent (60) of which are designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, coworking spaces, a coffee house, clubroom, private dining room, library, fitness center, game lounge, golf simulator, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a courtyard, playground and a dog park. Lessard Design served as the project architect, with Mary Cook Associates handling interior design. Rents start at $2,765 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.