Tuesday, September 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Canterly-Place-Livingston-New-Jersey
Canterly Place, a new apartment community in Livingston, New Jersey, offers an array of outdoor amenities to complement the property's location along the Passaic River.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Completes 300-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — A partnership between regional owner-operator Sterling Properties and New Jersey-based Danbro Properties has completed Canterly Place, a 300-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. Canterly Place offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 20 percent (60) of which are designated as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, coworking spaces, a coffee house, clubroom, private dining room, library, fitness center, game lounge, golf simulator, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a courtyard, playground and a dog park. Lessard Design served as the project architect, with Mary Cook Associates handling interior design. Rents start at $2,765 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Trademark Provides Updates on Repositioning of 646,000 SF...

SCALE Lending Provides $245M Loan for First Phase...

Fairfield Acquires 812-Unit Apartment Community in West Palm...

Home Invest Purchases 997-Unit Multifamily Community in Stone...

Chobani Agrees to Buy Former Keurig Dr. Pepper...

Connell Co. Begins Leasing 179-Unit Apartment Building in...

Canyon Partners, J.P. Morgan Provide $74.7M Construction Loan...

Trammell Crow Co. Completes 181,000 SF Mixed-Use Project...

Freestone Capital Acquires 106-Unit Multifamily Property in Seattle...