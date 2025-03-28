Friday, March 28, 2025
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Partnership Completes 330-Unit Parker Apartments in Acworth, Georgia

by John Nelson

ACWORTH, GA. — A partnership between Novare Group, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and PointOne Holdings has completed The Parker, a luxury apartment community in Acworth, approximately 26 miles northwest of Midtown Atlanta. The community totals 330 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including 20 carriage homes with private garages.

Amenities at the property include a resort-style swimming pool and sun deck, fitness center, outdoor entertainment pavilion with grilling stations, clubhouse, coworking spaces, coffee bar and a centralized green space designed for community events and recreation. Monthly rental rates for The Parker begin at $1,499, according to Apartments.com.

