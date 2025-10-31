Partnership Completes $33M Affordable Housing Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership that includes Blazer Real Estate Services, CVS Health and the Harris County Housing and Community & Development Department has completed Hartwood at Spring Shadows, a $33 million affordable housing project located in the Spring Branch area of West Houston. The 125-unit building offers 112 residences that are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income as well as 13 market-rate apartments. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, dog park, playground, fitness center, package lockers, multi-purpose room, business center and a conference room. Mucasey & Associates designed the project, and Blazer Building served as general contractor. Other project partners include the Harris County Housing Finance Corporation (HCHFC), Amegy Bank, the Memorial Hermann Foundation and Boston Financial Investment Management.