Partnership Completes 470-Unit Multifamily Waterfront Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Jefferson Apartment Group, Haverford Properties and AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust has completed a 470-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Rivermark Northern Liberties fronts the Delaware River and consists of two midrise residential buildings, 45,000 square feet of retail space that is anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market and four acres of public green space. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 527 to 1,605 square feet. Amenities include a pool, rooftop lounges with speakeasys, two fitness centers, a courtyard with fire pits and grilling stations, a lounge, game room, micro offices and a pet spa. Citizens Bank and Santander Bank financed construction of the project. Rents start at roughly $1,900 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.