Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Completes 56-Unit Affordable Housing Project in West San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between OCI Development, an affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos. and Opportunity Home San Antonio has completed Vista at Reed, a 56-unit affordable housing project on the city’s west side. Vista at Reed features two- and three-bedroom units, almost all of which are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Residents have access to business and fitness centers, laundry facilities, arts and recreational activities and health and wellness programming. PNC Bank financed construction of the project, which began in spring 2024.

