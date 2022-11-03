Partnership Completes 59-Unit Student Housing Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two Dallas-area firms, Miyama USA Texas and Dodson Commercial Real Estate, has completed The Rosedale, a 59-unit student housing project that will serve students at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. The three-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units with a total 100 beds and amenities such as a lounge, fitness center, conference room, rooftop patio and a study lab.