Partnership Completes 59-Unit Student Housing Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between two Dallas-area firms, Miyama USA Texas and Dodson Commercial Real Estate, has completed The Rosedale, a 59-unit student housing project that will serve students at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. The three-story building will house one- and two-bedroom units with a total 100 beds and amenities such as a lounge, fitness center, conference room, rooftop patio and a study lab.

