REBusinessOnline

Partnership Completes 62-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Florham Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Independence-Way-at-the-Green-Florham-Park

Independence Way at The Green in Florham Park consists of 62 affordable housing units across eight buildings.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A partnership between developer Rockefeller Group, Bergen County’s United Way and Madeline Corp. has completed Independence Way at The Green, a 62-unit affordable housing community in the northern New Jersey city of Florham Park. The property consists of eight buildings on an eight-acre site within Rockefeller’s 268-acre Green at Florham Park mixed-use development and will serve 102 residents with developmental disabilities. Z+ Architects LLC designed the project, and Sharp Management served as the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  