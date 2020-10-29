Partnership Completes 62-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Florham Park, New Jersey
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A partnership between developer Rockefeller Group, Bergen County’s United Way and Madeline Corp. has completed Independence Way at The Green, a 62-unit affordable housing community in the northern New Jersey city of Florham Park. The property consists of eight buildings on an eight-acre site within Rockefeller’s 268-acre Green at Florham Park mixed-use development and will serve 102 residents with developmental disabilities. Z+ Architects LLC designed the project, and Sharp Management served as the general contractor.
