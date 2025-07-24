Partnership Completes 63-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project Near Providence

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A partnership between Pennrose, Cove Homes Inc. and the East Greenwich Housing Authority has completed Soria Apartments, a 63-unit mixed-income multifamily project located south of Providence. The four-story building houses one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for renters earning between 30 and 120 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, storage lockers and outdoor picnic areas. Residents also have access to a range of social services.