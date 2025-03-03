Monday, March 3, 2025
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Completes 76-Unit Affordable Housing Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between OCI Development, Atlantic Pacific Cos. and Opportunity Home San Antonio has completed Vista at Silver Oaks, a 76-unit affordable housing project on the city’s north side. Residences come in two- and three-bedroom layouts and are entirely reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. In addition to business and fitness centers, residents have access to services such as monthly social events, tax preparation classes, health and wellness programming and afterschool care. Construction began in August 2023.

