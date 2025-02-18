Partnership Completes 82,790 SF Warehouse in Peabody, Massachusetts

PEABODY, MASS. — A partnership between two local development and investment firms, Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, has completed an 82,790-square-foot warehouse in Peabody, a northern suburb of Boston. The project is a build-to-suit for Christianbook, and the site is contiguous to the literary retailer’s existing headquarters. Locally based design-build firm Dacon Corp. handled the architectural and general contracting aspects of the partnership in conjunction with Fraser Project Management.