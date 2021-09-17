Partnership Completes Initial Phases of Village at Park River Mixed-Use Project in Hartford
HARTFORD, CONN. — A partnership between Pennrose, The Cloud Co. LLC, JDA Development and The Housing Authority of the City of Hartford has completed Phases I and II of Village at Park River, a mixed-use project in Hartford. The project is a redevelopment of a former Westbrook Village public housing site. Upon full completion, the development will consist of more than 400 units of mixed-income housing, 100,000 square feet of combined office and retail space, bike paths, a park, gardens and a communal amenity building. The first two phases delivered 135 units, the majority of which are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income.
