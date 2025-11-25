Partnership Completes Lease-Up of 49-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between William Macklowe Co. and GreenBarn Investment Group has completed the lease-up of a 49-unit apartment building in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn. Designed by SLCE Architects with interiors by Durukan Design, the four-story building is part of the Paseo on Fifth development, which comprises 131 units across two buildings. Residences at Paseo on Fifth come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Rents start at roughly $3,200 per month for a studio apartment.