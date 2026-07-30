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Nexus-Commerce-Center-Tempe-AZ
Located in Tempe, Ariz., Nexus Commerce Center features three buildings offering a total of 273,000 square feet of shallow-bay industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Partnership Completes Nexus Commerce Center Industrial Park in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Local developer Creation, in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners and Amherst, has completed Nexus Commerce Center, a Class A industrial park located at the intersection of Elliot Road and Hardy Drive in Tempe. Situated on a 16-acre site that was once home to Elliot Corporate Center, the redevelopment converted the vacant 200,000-square-foot office property into a three-building, 273,000-square-foot, shallow-bay industrial park.

Designed and built by LGE Design Build, the buildings range in size from 88,773 to 103,288 square feet and feature 32-foot clear heights. Nexus Commerce Center also offers direct access to I-10 and Loop 101 via Elliot Road and proximity to the US-60 interchange and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, Phil Haenel and Justin Smith of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing efforts for the project.

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