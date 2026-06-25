Thursday, June 25, 2026
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Enterprise-Research-Campus-Boston
Boston Mayor and Harvard alumna Michelle Wu was among the dignitaries who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Enterprise Research Campus, a new mixed-use development in Boston's Allston neighborhood, on June 23.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMixed-UseNortheast

Partnership Completes Phase I of Boston Mixed-Use Development

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — A partnership between Harvard University and New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer, as well as Tishman Speyer’s life sciences affiliate Breakthrough Properties, has completed Phase I of a mixed-use development in Boston’s Allston neighborhood. Known as the Enterprise Research Campus, the development’s initial phase spans 9 acres and features a 343-unit apartment community known as Verra, the 246-room Atlas Hotel, a two-building life sciences and lab complex, a conference center, 40,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurants and 2 acres of open green space. The Enterprise Research Campus was first announced in summer 2023 and funded by $750 million in construction financing provided by a syndicate of lenders led by New York City-based Otera Capital.

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