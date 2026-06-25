Partnership Completes Phase I of Boston Mixed-Use Development

BOSTON — A partnership between Harvard University and New York City-based real estate giant Tishman Speyer, as well as Tishman Speyer’s life sciences affiliate Breakthrough Properties, has completed Phase I of a mixed-use development in Boston’s Allston neighborhood. Known as the Enterprise Research Campus, the development’s initial phase spans 9 acres and features a 343-unit apartment community known as Verra, the 246-room Atlas Hotel, a two-building life sciences and lab complex, a conference center, 40,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurants and 2 acres of open green space. The Enterprise Research Campus was first announced in summer 2023 and funded by $750 million in construction financing provided by a syndicate of lenders led by New York City-based Otera Capital.