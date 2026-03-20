Partnership Completes Recapitalization of 733,497 SF Tech Campus in Goleta, California

GOLETA, CALIF. — A recapitalization that included Majestic Asset Management, Praelium, Blackbird Investment Group and H.I.G. Capital has acquired Tech Park @ Goleta Portfolio, a Class A technology campus spanning five business parks in Goleta, from David Fradin for an undisclosed price.

The campus features 17 buildings offering a total of 733,497 square feet of Class A space designed to accommodate office, flex, laboratory and industrial uses. Approximately 58 percent of the portfolio is dedicated to industrial and R&D space.

Sean Fulp, Michael Kendall, Mark Schuessler, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Blake Hammerstein of Colliers, along with Francois DeJohn and Caitlin Hensel of Hayes Commercial Group, handled the transaction for both parties. CBRE’s Brad Zampa and Mike Walker provided debt and structured finance advisory services.