Partnership Completes Renovation of 371-Room Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — A partnership between two regional hospitality firms, Colwen Hotels and XSS Hotels, has completed the renovation of a 371-room hotel in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston. Originally opened in 1975 as the Sheraton Tara Hotel and known locally as the “Castle Hotel”, the property now houses three Marriott-branded, integrated hospitality operations under the following brands: Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites Framingham and TownePlace Suites Framingham. The renovation featured refreshed public areas, technology-forward meeting spaces and three reinvented food-and-beverage concepts, as well as updated furnishings and bathrooms in all rooms and suites.