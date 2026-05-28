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Castle-Hotel-Framingham
At the center of the transformation of the former Sheraton Tara Hotel in Framingham is the Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, which anchors the collection as the full-service flagship property and serves as an event and wedding destination.
DevelopmentHospitalityMassachusettsNortheast

Partnership Completes Renovation of 371-Room Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — A partnership between two regional hospitality firms, Colwen Hotels and XSS Hotels, has completed the renovation of a 371-room hotel in Framingham, a western suburb of Boston. Originally opened in 1975 as the Sheraton Tara Hotel and known locally as the “Castle Hotel”, the property now houses three Marriott-branded, integrated hospitality operations under the following brands: Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites Framingham and TownePlace Suites Framingham. The renovation featured refreshed public areas, technology-forward meeting spaces and three reinvented food-and-beverage concepts, as well as updated furnishings and bathrooms in all rooms and suites.

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