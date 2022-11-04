REBusinessOnline

Partnership Completes Vertical Construction of 66-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

With vertical construction of Sixth & Guadalupe in downtown Austin now complete, the project team is installing the remaining curtainwall system for the building façade, then shifting focus to interior buildout of residential units, amenity areas, lobbies and streetscapes.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between three developers, San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and San Francisco-based DivcoWest, has completed vertical construction of Sixth & Guadalupe, a 66-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin. Rising 865 feet and spanning 2.2 million square feet, Sixth & Guadalupe comprises 32 levels of multifamily units, 19 floors of Class A office space, 14 levels of parking and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The residential component comprises 349 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, as well as 24 penthouses, and the office component totals roughly 589,000 square feet. Gensler designed the building, and J.E. Dunn Construction is serving as the general contractor. Construction began in late 2019 and is expected to be fully complete in late summer 2023.

