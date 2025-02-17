Partnership Delivers 163,000 SF Harbor Logistics Center in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Kearny Real Estate Co. and Dune Real Estate Partners have completed the construction of Harbor Logistics Center, a Class A warehouse and distribution complex at 3100 S. Harbor Blvd. in Santa Ana. The project was delivered nine months after demolition of the site’s existing 200,000-square-foot office campus.

Accessible from three public streets, the 163,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center features a clear height of 36 feet, 17 dock-high doors, ESFR sprinklers and a 185-foot-deep truck court, as well as 7,000 square feet of built-out office space. The asset also offers rooftop solar panels and tenant parking stalls with electric vehicle charging. Additionally, the project is divisible to 98,000 square feet.

Ben Seybold, Sean Ward and Keith Greer of CBRE’s Orange County, Calif., office is handling leasing for Harbor Logistics Center.