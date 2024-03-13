Partnership Delivers 168,000 SF Life Sciences, Manufacturing Project in Bedford, Massachusetts

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has delivered Riverwalk Labs, a 168,000-square-foot life sciences and manufacturing project in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The developers converted a former office building into a facility with 20,000-square-foot lab and office suites, as well as four separate tenant lobbies and multiple loading docks. Ci Design served as the project architect, and J. Calnan & Associates served as the general contractor.