Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Partnership Delivers 168,000 SF Life Sciences, Manufacturing Project in Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has delivered Riverwalk Labs, a 168,000-square-foot life sciences and manufacturing project in Bedford, about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The developers converted a former office building into a facility with 20,000-square-foot lab and office suites, as well as four separate tenant lobbies and multiple loading docks. Ci Design served as the project architect, and J. Calnan & Associates served as the general contractor.

You may also like

KDC Tops Out 850,000 SF Office Campus for...

Newmark Arranges Construction Debt for 173,680 SF Industrial...

Gillett Commercial Nears Completion of 71,920 SF Spec...

Avensis Energy Signs 18,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 16,000 Industrial Building...

FoxRock Properties Acquires 236,491 SF Office Building in...

KeyBank Provides $14.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 126-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF ‘Outdoor...