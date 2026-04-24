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The-Hillburn-Phoenix-AZ
The Hillburn in Phoenix features 283 build-to-rent residences in a variety of layouts, including townhomes, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts.
ArizonaBuild-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalWestern

Partnership Delivers 283-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in North Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Mark-Taylor Residential, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Sunbelt Holdings and Boston-based Rockpoint have developed The Hillburn, a build-to-rent multifamily community in North Phoenix. Located at 2550 W. North Foothills, the community is minutes from the Norterra shopping and dining district and near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility.

The Hillburn features 283 three-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 1,729 square feet to 2,291 square feet, and two-, three- and four-bedroom single-family detached homes, ranging from 1,323 square feet to 2,338 square feet. Each residence offers two-car garages with electric vehicle charging, covered patios, porches and private backyards. The floor plans feature expansive living areas, modern kitchens with oversized islands, spa-inspired bathrooms, smart-home technology and premium finishes throughout.

Community amenities include a 6,200-square-foot clubhouse with a pool, fitness center, golf simulator and a complimentary coffee bar. Additional amenities include a dog walking path, park, children’s playground, pickleball court and basketball court.

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