The delivery of Bedford Labs coincides with the opening of RiverWalk Labs, the partnership's 168,000-square-foot project that is located at 14 Oak Park Drive in a nearby area of Bedford.
Partnership Delivers 288,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — A partnership between Redgate, Optimum Asset Management and AEW Capital Management has delivered Bedford Labs, a 288,000-square-foot life sciences project located about 20 miles northwest of Boston. The partnership delivered the project fully preleased to biotechnology firm Sarepta Therapeutics, and with the building shell and core completed, the development team is now underway on the interior build-out. Bedford Labs sits on a 52-acre site and includes a 28,000-square-foot amenity space.

