Partnership Delivers 40-Story Apartment Tower Near Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based owner-operator Hanover Co., Dallas-based Rebees and Mitsui Fudosan American has delivered a 40-story apartment tower located about two miles west of downtown Houston. Hanover Buffalo Bayou is located within the 14-acre Autry Park mixed-use development along the western edge of the 160-acre Buffalo Bayou Park. The building consists of 317 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats with an average size of 1,276 square feet, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a landscaped courtyard with a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen, fitness center, cinema, business center and a game room. Rents start at approximately $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.