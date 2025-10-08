Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Partnership Delivers 62-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Plano, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp. (TSAHC), DMA Cos. and other stakeholders have opened The Park on 14th, a 62-unit affordable housing project located northeast of Dallas in Plano. Units are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities include community and media rooms, business and fitness centers and outdoor recreational space. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) loan and equity from TSAHC financed the bulk of the project.

