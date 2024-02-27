Partnership Launches Leasing for 264-Unit Edera Apartments in Palm Springs, Florida

PALM SPRINGS, FLA. — A partnership between Mast Capital, Rockpoint and The Spear Group have launched preleasing at Edera, a 264-unit apartment development underway in Palm Springs. Located at 2085 S. Congress Ave. near West Palm Beach, the garden-style community is slated to open for first residents in April.

The property will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 715 to 1,212 square feet, with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,925 to $3,325. Designed by MSA Architects, Edera’s amenities will include a central clubhouse, indoor/outdoor yoga area and fitness lawn, lake with a walking path, dog park, playground, resort-style pool with cabanas, coworking spaces, game room and a clubhouse gym.