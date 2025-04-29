Partnership Nears Completion of 187-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Ailanthus, BEB Capital and SK Development is nearing completion of a 187-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Designed by dencityworks | architecture with interiors by Alchemy Studio, the 14-story building at 201 East 25th St. will be known as One Sunset. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 46 units reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, game/media room, coworking lounge, private dining/entertainment areas and a rooftop garden. Completion is slated for the fall.