One-Sunset-Brooklyn
The affordable housing units at One Sunset, a new apartment building in Brooklyn, will be available to individuals earning 48 percent of the area median income (AMI) on average. According to the development team, that figure represents one of the lowest AMI averages achieved in Brooklyn over the last five years.
Partnership Nears Completion of 187-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Ailanthus, BEB Capital and SK Development is nearing completion of a 187-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Designed by dencityworks | architecture with interiors by Alchemy Studio, the 14-story building at 201 East 25th St. will be known as One Sunset. Residences will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 46 units reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, game/media room, coworking lounge, private dining/entertainment areas and a rooftop garden. Completion is slated for the fall.

