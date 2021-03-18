REBusinessOnline

Partnership Nears Completion of 212-Room Thompson Austin Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Magellan Development Group, Geolo Capital and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group is nearing completion of Thompson Austin, a 212-room luxury hotel that will be located in the downtown area. The property is expected to open over the summer and will house several food and beverage concepts and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, game room and indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. The property will also feature 17 for-sale residences. Thompson, which is part of the Hyatt family of brands, also recently opened flagship hotels in Dallas and in San Antonio.

