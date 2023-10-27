Friday, October 27, 2023
Maple-Terrace-Residences-Dallas
Leasing of Maple Terrace Residences in Dallas totals 345 units. Leasing of the complex will begin in January.
DevelopmentTexas

Partnership Nears Completion of 345-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Hines, Mitsui Fudosan American and McNair Interests is nearing completion of Maple Terrace Residences, a 345-unit multifamily project in Uptown Dallas. The 22-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as some two- and three-bedroom penthouses, that range in size from 600 to 2,900 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, golf simulator, dog park, library, creative studio, clubroom with kitchen, media lounge, coworking spaces and a rooftop terrace. Leasing will begin in January.

