Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Partnership Nears Completion of 35,000 SF Retail Redevelopment Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between two local owner-operators, MetroNational and Radom Capital, is nearing completion of Greenside, a 35,000-square-foot retail redevelopment project in Houston’s Memorial City district. Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Greenside is an adaptive reuse of three warehouse buildings, includes open green space and is expected to be fully complete later this year. The partnership has also signed leases with five new tenants: Merit Coffee, Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, Epic Cycles, Swish Dental and Original ChopShop.

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