Partnership Nears Completion of $350M Redevelopment of Manhattan Office Building

The office building at 295 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan rises 19 stories and totals 710,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate is nearing completion of the $350 million redevelopment of 295 Fifth Avenue, a 19-story office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 710,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1892 and is known as The Textile Building for its previous function as a showroom for those products. Designed by Studio MAI, the redevelopment involves a gut renovation of the lobby, the addition of two penthouse-level floors and various upgrades to common areas and mechanical systems. The partnership also recently received $150 million in financing to fund the capital improvements.





