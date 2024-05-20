Monday, May 20, 2024
Caroline at Rogers Ranch in San Antonio totals 351 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Nears Completion of 351-Unit Mixed-Income Residential Project in North San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Bitterblue Inc., Morgan Group and the San Antonio Housing Trust is nearing completion of Caroline at Rogers Ranch, a 351-unit mixed-income residential project located on the north side of San Antonio. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 176 residences reserved for households earning between 60 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, resident clubhouse and a game lawn. Davies Collaborative designed the project. Construction began in early 2022, and the first residents have begun moving in over the past several months. Full completion is slated for later this year.

