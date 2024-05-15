Partnership Nears Completion of 430-Unit Iris Apartments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA), MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners LLC and Taylor Adams Associates is nearing completion of The Iris, a 430-unit apartment community located at 1133 N. Capitol St. NE in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa district. The public-private partnership, along with property management firm Greystar, began tours and accepting lease applications last month at the 380,000-square-foot property. The first move-ins will begin next week.

The Iris is a 13-story community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 20 percent of which will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Monthly rental rates start at $1,820, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a rooftop pool, dog park, coworking space, fitness center, sports bar, outdoor kitchen, private dining room, reading library and a mail and package center, as well as two levels of subterranean parking.

The design-build team includes general contractor CBG Building Partners and architectural firm Moya Design Partners. The Iris represents Phase I of the three-phase adaptive reuse of the former DCHA headquarters site.