Twenty percent of the units at The Iris will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. (Rendering courtesy of Moya Design Partners)
Partnership Nears Completion of 430-Unit Iris Apartments in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA), MRP Realty, CSG Urban Partners LLC and Taylor Adams Associates is nearing completion of The Iris, a 430-unit apartment community located at 1133 N. Capitol St. NE in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa district. The public-private partnership, along with property management firm Greystar, began tours and accepting lease applications last month at the 380,000-square-foot property. The first move-ins will begin next week.

The Iris is a 13-story community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 20 percent of which will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Monthly rental rates start at $1,820, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a rooftop pool, dog park, coworking space, fitness center, sports bar, outdoor kitchen, private dining room, reading library and a mail and package center, as well as two levels of subterranean parking.

The design-build team includes general contractor CBG Building Partners and architectural firm Moya Design Partners. The Iris represents Phase I of the three-phase adaptive reuse of the former DCHA headquarters site.

