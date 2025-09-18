Partnership Negotiates Sale of 24,604 SF Retail Center in Fairfield, California

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — A partnership between Faris Lee Investments and John Cumbelich & Associates has negotiated the sale of a 24,604-square-foot, two-building retail center located at 1370-1380 Holiday Lane in Fairfield. Built in 2005 on 2.3 acres, the center is roughly 42 percent occupied. Tenants include Aspen Dental, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Togo’s Sandwich Shop and Golden 1 Credit Union. Additionally, the center features an anchor space totaling 14,375 square feet, which is currently unleased.

Scott DeYoung, Jeff Conover and Greg Lukosky of Faris Lee, along with John Cumbelich and Joe Kuvetakis of John Cumbelich & Associates, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.