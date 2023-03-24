Partnership Opens 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between The Harris County Housing Authority (HCHA) and LDG Development has opened The Hollows, a 192-unit affordable housing complex in Houston’s Channelview neighborhood. The development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. In addition, 15 residences are earmarked for families who have been impacted by homelessness. Physical amenities include a pool, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations, and residents have access to social service programs focused on health, financial stability and education. Citi Community Capital and Hunt Capital Partners provided financing for The Hollows.