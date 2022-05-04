Partnership Opens 299-Unit Olive & Wooster Apartments in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

Olive & Wooster Apartments in New Haven totals 299 units.

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — A partnership between Adam America Real Estate, EPIMONI and BH Management Services has opened Olive & Wooster, a 299-unit apartment community in New Haven. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, shaker cabinets and wood-style flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubroom with a bar and a gaming area. Rents start at $1,258 per month.