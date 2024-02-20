Partnership Opens 328-Unit Wentworth Park Residences Near Savannah

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — A partnership between Novare Group, Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Baltisse has opened Wentworth Park Residences, a 328-unit apartment community located in the Savannah suburb of Port Wentworth. The Class A, garden-style community is situated on 30 acres along Augusta Road (Highway 21) near the 1-95 interchange. Dwell Design Studio designed Wentworth Park, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 16 carriage houses with private garages.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a sun shelf and a clubroom featuring an entertainment kitchen and a lounging area with shuffleboard and outdoor dining. Other amenities include private workstations and conference rooms, a fitness center and yoga studio and an outdoor entertainment space with a kitchen, dining area, fire pits, hammocks and a dock overlooking a lake.

Monthly rental rates range from $1,610 to $2,400, according to the property website.