Partnership Opens 47-Story Texas Tower Office Building in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Texas Tower in downtown Houston rises 47 stories and totals roughly 1 million square feet.

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based real estate giant Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge has opened Texas Tower, a 47-story office building in downtown Houston. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the 1 million-square-foot building is already about 50 percent leased to a tenant roster that includes Hines, as well as law firms Vinson & Elkins, McGuireWoods and DLA Piper. Amenities include a full-service conference facility, fitness center and multiple terraces to maximize access to fresh air and the outdoors. Texas Tower also houses an 18,000-square-foot flexible workspace known as The Square, which is a product of Hines.