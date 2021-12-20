REBusinessOnline

Partnership Opens 47-Story Texas Tower Office Building in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Texas-Tower-Houston

Texas Tower in downtown Houston rises 47 stories and totals roughly 1 million square feet.

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based real estate giant Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge has opened Texas Tower, a 47-story office building in downtown Houston. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the 1 million-square-foot building is already about 50 percent leased to a tenant roster that includes Hines, as well as law firms Vinson & Elkins, McGuireWoods and DLA Piper. Amenities include a full-service conference facility, fitness center and multiple terraces to maximize access to fresh air and the outdoors. Texas Tower also houses an 18,000-square-foot flexible workspace known as The Square, which is a product of Hines.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  