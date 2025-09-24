Partnership Opens 50-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Development in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A partnership between John Stanley Inc. and Concerned Citizens Community Involvement known as Southside LA Housing Partners has opened a new affordable seniors housing development in South Los Angeles.

John Stanley Inc. and Concerned Citizens Community Involvement co-developed the community, Serenity Apartments, which totals 50 units reserved for residents age 62 and older with incomes at or below 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Nine units are reserved for individuals who require mobility accommodations, with five designed for residents with hearing and vision disabilities and 36 reserved for previously homeless seniors. One unit is reserved for an onsite manager.

The property, formerly known as Southside Seniors, is situated on land provided by Southside Church through a land lease.

Trillium will manage Serenity Apartments. Amenities at the community include a lounge, courtyard with a barbecue area, kitchen, computer lab, gym and laundry facilities. The development also features 1,600 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and a 100-car garage.

In partnership with R4 Capital Funding, Western Alliance Bank invested $22.2 million in tax-exempt and taxable construction-to-permanent multifamily housing revenue bonds to finance the project.