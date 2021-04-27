REBusinessOnline

Partnership Opens 755-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Montville, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

MONTVILLE, N.J. — A partnership between Diversified Properties, The Hampshire Cos. and 1026 Real Estate Investors has opened a 755-unit self-storage facility for CubeSmart in Montville, located in Northern New Jersey. The fully climate-controlled facility has a gross square footage of 98,000 square feet. Diversified Properties, as lead developer, acquired the site in 2015 when it housed a 35,000-square-foot office building and a 2.5-acre pad site. Hampshire Cos. and 1026 Real Estate co-funded equity for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews