Partnership Opens 755-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Montville, New Jersey

MONTVILLE, N.J. — A partnership between Diversified Properties, The Hampshire Cos. and 1026 Real Estate Investors has opened a 755-unit self-storage facility for CubeSmart in Montville, located in Northern New Jersey. The fully climate-controlled facility has a gross square footage of 98,000 square feet. Diversified Properties, as lead developer, acquired the site in 2015 when it housed a 35,000-square-foot office building and a 2.5-acre pad site. Hampshire Cos. and 1026 Real Estate co-funded equity for the project.