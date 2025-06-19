Thursday, June 19, 2025
Partnership Opens Phase I, Begins Phase II of Affordable Housing Development in Decatur, Georgia

by John Nelson

DECATUR, GA. — A partnership between Decatur Housing and Preserving Affordable Housing Inc. (PAHI) has officially opened Phase I of Village at Legacy, an affordable housing development in the east Atlanta suburb of Decatur. The partnership also officially broke ground on Phase II. Leasing and move-in activity at Phase I of Village at Legacy is expected to begin in August, with construction on Phase II targeted for completion in spring 2026.

Village at Legacy is situated on six acres within Legacy Park, a 77-acre site that once housed the United Methodist Children’s Home. The project represents the first ground-up affordable housing development in Decatur in decades. Phase I is a $27.9 million apartment community comprising 66 units, 40 of which Decatur Housing is supporting with project-based vouchers under its new Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract with HUD. The $21.5 million second phase will also comprise 66 units, 20 of which will have project-based vouchers.

Decatur Housing was awarded Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to support both phases of Village at Legacy. The City of Decatur and the Decatur Housing Authority are providing additional capital. Other capital partners include Hudson Housing Capital, Advantage Capital and Bank of America for Phase I; and Hudson Housing Capital, Sugar Creek Capital, Bank of America and Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta for Phase II.

