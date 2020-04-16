REBusinessOnline

Partnership Prepares to Open 96-Unit Senderos at South Mountain Apartment Community in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, Senderos at South Mountain will feature 96 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

PHOENIX — A partnership between Leon Endres and Nick Conzemius, along with Ron Cuttler as project manager, is developing Senderos at South Mountain, a multifamily property located at 9700 S. Central Ave. in Phoenix at the base of South Mountain.

Slated to open in May, the 156,888-square-foot community will feature 10 buildings offering a total of 96 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with decks/patios for each unit. Apartments will feature personal electric car-charging stations in each attached garage; smart technology including thermostats, keyless door locks and light switches; and gourmet kitchens.

Community amenities will include a swimming pool, spa, fire pit, fitness center/yoga studio, package lockers, clubhouse with Wi-Fi access, barbecue grills, pet wash stations, backyard pet runs and ample green space. MEB Management Services will manage the property.

