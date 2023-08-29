Tuesday, August 29, 2023
The-Ranch-Gilbert-AZ
Totaling 311 acres in Gilbert, Ariz., The Ranch will feature light industrial, office, retail, restaurant, medical office, residential and green space. (Rendering credit: Ware Malcomb)
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentMixed-UseProperty TypeWestern

Partnership Purchases 311-Acre Site for Mixed-Use Project in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Indicap, Colmena Group and Langley Properties have completed the purchase of 311 acres of land at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads in Gilbert. The property traded for $107.5 million in an all-cash transaction.

The buyers plan to develop The Ranch, a billion-dollar mixed-use project on the site. With the land acquisition complete, the project will move to the site planning and design phase, with a groundbreaking slated for third-quarter 2024.

The project will include:

  • The Ranch — 221 acres of light industrial space with the potential of 3 million square feet of mid-bay and cross-dock industrial facilities
  • Shops at the Ranch — 34 acres of general commercial space, including restaurants, quick-service restaurants, storage and convenience stores, as well as office, medical and retail space.
  • Residences at the Ranch — 39 acres of multifamily and mixed-use space and 16 acres of green space.
  • $20 million of off-site improvements and approximately two miles of frontage.

Jason Hyams of Insight Land and Investments represented the buyer. Danny Perkinson and Scott Perkinson of Perk Prop Real Estate represented the seller, The Dale C. Morrison Trust, in the deal.

