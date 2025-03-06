Thursday, March 6, 2025
Built in 1998, ARIUM Sunrise was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Partnership Purchases 400-Unit ARIUM Sunrise Apartments in South Florida

by John Nelson

SUNRISE, FLA. — A partnership between Denver-based BMC Investments, FCP and The RMR Group has purchased ARIUM Sunrise, a 400-unit apartment community located at 1501 N.W. 124th Terrace in the South Florida city of Sunrise.

Robert Given and Zachary Sackley of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between PCCP and RMR Group, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Charles Crapse and Denny St. Romain of CBRE arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyers through Wells Fargo.

Built in 1998, ARIUM Sunrise was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale and features a pool, clubhouse and a gym. The new ownership plans to renovate unit interiors.

